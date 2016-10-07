Sheriff's candidates share approaches to tackling drug problem

“ I have a multi-pronged approach to address the heroin epidemic,” said Dane Howard, the Democrat incumbent who will face Todd Corbin, a Republican, in the Nov. 8 election.

"We will continue to work with other agencies while providing advanced training to our deputies. I have secured funding through donations as well as by seizing money from convicted drug traffickers. This money is used to teach children and train deputies, saving taxpayer’s dollars. I was able to purchase four new police K-9s and train the deputies. These dogs are used as a front-line approach to the heroin crisis,” Howard said.

“The detectives and deputies have received the most advanced training that is available to ensure that they are well versed in modern drug interdiction practices and investigations. I have also trained the supervisors in these same areas of drug enforcement. All sworn personnel including myself are charged with the responsibility to actively pursue drug traffickers and those who commit related crimes. I lead by example and work regularly in the field day or night with the investigators sharing my experience and lending my leadership,” said Howard, who is seeking his third term as sheriff.

“I also initiated several new inventive systems and programs in order to effectively investigate these crimes by using advanced technology to assist us in these cases,” he added.

Howard sees education as a key component in preventing young people from abusing drugs.

“The best way to end the drug epidemic is to educate our children so they never abuse drugs in the first place. We need to teach children at a very young age that drug abuse is not acceptable. That is why we have partnered with area schools to introduce the D.A.R.E. program. We will be moving forward next year with this program in a second county school,” Howard said.

Deputy Mitch Cawrse recently has been assigned as the D.A.R.E./school resource officer for South Central Local Schools.

“Not only do we partner with area schools, we also partner with area businesses and police agencies, as well as, state and federal agencies. Recently we partnered with I.C.E., ATF and four other sheriff’s offices in addition to the Organized Crimes Task Force with the Attorney General’s Office in addressing the drug problem,” Howard said.

“We offer training available to area business owners and small groups to educate them on the dangers of drug use and signs of abuse,” he added. “I am very active in faith-based counseling that has proven to be most successful approach in preventing these defendants from re-offending.”

Corbin also was asked what can be done to tackle the area drug problem and keeping suspects from re-offending. He worked in the sheriff’s office for 18 years and currently is a reserve officer for the Norwalk Police Department.

“I feel the only way were going to get a handle on the drug problem in Huron County is through a multi-faceted approach,” he said.

“The first step is through cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, that is a multi-jurisdictional counter drug task force within the county as well as re-joining METRICH,” Corbin added, referring to the 10-county drug task force.

“Its sole purpose is reducing the availability of illegal drugs and weapons through community partnerships by promoting safe, secure neighborhoods. The second step is educating the public about the current drug problem and the many forms that it takes on. The third step is rehabilitation, as well as incarceration as well as counseling for the families that deal directly with the problem.

“I’ve personally dealt with the drug problem my entire life because of a family member being addicted to drugs. I believe the person themselves have to make the decision to change. They have to become tired of their lifestyle. All the resources in the world can not change a person if he/she is not ready to change,” Corbin said.