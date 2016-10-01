Smith and Boose discuss leadership, fiscal responsibility

HURON COUNTY— Howard Smith and Terry Boose are running for the same Huron County commissioner seat. Coming from two separate parties, they have some key differences.

Howard Smith (D):

After many discussions with his family, Smith decided to run for office.

“The political rhetoric that we hear all to often is frustrating,” he said. He was fed up with the arguing and false promises given by politicians, which kept progress from happening.

Smith, a graduate of Monroeville High School, has lived in Huron County his entire life. He and his wife Jan have been married for 44 years, and he worked for ODOT for just over 32. Through various promotions, Smith was promoted to “Transportation Manager 3.” It was during this time he managed construction projects with budgets ranging in the millions of dollars.

Smith also credits much of his leadership ability to his time in the National Guard — serving two combat tours in Iraq.

“I know and understand what it takes to be a leader who makes difficult decisions,” he said. “Months before leaving the United States, my higher command advised me that we would likely lose 3 percent of our unit.”

Part of the C, 612th Combat Engineer unit, a National Guard Company from Norwalk, Smith retired after 41 years and more than 560 combat missions.

As a veteran, Smith has plans to bring more awareness to veterans’ issues in Huron County. He also promises to make sure county veterans funds are used properly.

“Our veterans are the best among us and deserved to be taken care of,” he said.

Another issue Smith is focusing on is the drug and opioid epidemic, which he said he is “deeply concerned with.”

“This is a problem that affects us all, and one that we cannot arrest our way out of.”

Smith calls for a county-wide effort throughout the community, between law enforcement, the Huron County Mental Health and Addiction Service board, physicians and addiction experts.

Collaboration is also a key part of his plans for Huron County’s economy. Smith claimed the county is in the best financial shape it has been in a long time. He praised the yearly general fund budget carry-over since 2014, which he quoted at about 2 million dollars.

“The future is bright for Huron County, and now is the time to use our money wisely and invest in the things that attract new business and grow the businesses currently established,” he explained. “Let’s look ahead to the optimistic future that we all desire and put old politics of the past to rest.”

“I’m asking for your vote in either October, or Tuesday, Nov. 8. And thank you, Smith for Huron County commissioner.”

Terry Boose (R):

Terry Boose is no stranger to the office of county commissioner. The Norwalk resident previously ran for commissioner and served two terms before stepping down to spend time with family.

Now he is finishing an eight-year term as State Representative for the Ohio 57th district. Boose served one year as Norwalk Township fiscal officer as well.

He also maintains a long list of honors and awards, including being honored Bulldog of the Treasury twice, earning Friend of Agriculture several times and being named National Federation of Independent Business Legislator of the Year.

To earn these awards, Boose put a heavy focus on a “door-to-door” approach. He has walked door to door in every community in the county to ask residents what they need.

“I’ve attended meetings for individual townships to learn the problems our trustees face,” he said.

Like most politicians, Boose has plans for the county’s drug problem. Addiction, he says, affects the entire community.

“We can’t just expect taxpayers to keep digging deeper and deeper into their pockets every time we see a new need,” he said. “To be proactive instead of reactive, we need to establish long-term planning for the county.”

Cost-effective planning seems to be Boose’s biggest goal. He points to his previous term as a commissioner, when he personally review each county office’s spending.

He supports the use of Ohio’s Online Checkbook program, and promises to ask the county auditor to enroll Huron County in this program. The ultimate goal of this would be to allow taxpayers to judge how prudently each officeholder is managing county money.

Boose also touts his ability to work with finances on both a private business and government level. He once co-owned a 1,200-acre family fruit and vegetable farm. He says this gave him experience managing people and money.

The farm employed between 70 and 100 people every year, and dealt with various government programs and regulations.

Currently, Boose supports the use of zero-based budgeting. This means each county department must justify their expenses and budget each year, rather than receiving money based off the previous year’s budget.

To stay in touch with county residents, Boose can be found at Sheri’s Coffee House in Norwalk on Saturday mornings from 7:30 to 9, unless there is a scheduling conflict.

“My background and the experience and contacts I’ve gained at the state level make me uniquely qualified to hit the ground running when it comes time for a new County Commissioner to take office in January,” Boose said.