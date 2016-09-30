OPBA, FOP endorse Dunlap

After an interview by both police organizations, Dunlap was endorsed.

“The two organizations represent the many fine men and women of law enforcement in not only the 57th district but in the state of Ohio,” he said.

Commissioner Dunlap stated that it is a proud moment for him to be endorsed by both agencies that represent many of the law enforcement agencies in Ohio. As a career law enforcement officer, it is an honor to have the Brothers and Sisters in “Blue” having his back once again!

Dunlap is running for the Ohio House of Representatives in the 57th district in November. The district represents all of Huron County and the cities of Avon, North Ridgeville, LaGrange, Wellington, and Rochester and eight of Lorain County’s townships.