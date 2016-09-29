Sheriff's candidates tackle decision making, track records

Howard, of New London, is seeking his third term as sheriff. Before initially being elected, the 1982 Willard High School graduate was a detective sergeant in the sheriff’s office for many years.

Saying he has proven to be “tough on drug abuse and all related crimes,” Howard said his “eight years of on the job experience as sheriff coupled with my education, leadership and successes make me the best candidate.

“My qualifications include administration of a budget of over $4.5 million (and) 11 years (of) experience as a detective,” added the incumbent, who has more than 2,000 hours of education in law enforcement and administrative training.

“I have received both the state and regional Victim’s Advocate Awards for the elderly serves as an example of my ability and commitment,” Howard said.

Corbin, a Republican, was a deputy for 18 years. Soon after being fired from the sheriff’s office, he was hired as a reserve officer for the Norwalk Police Department. Corbin, also a Willard graduate, is a former United States Marine. He served in Iraq, where he earned the prestigious Navy Cross.

“I think I embody what law enforcement is all about. I was born and raised in the community in which I grew up in and now serve. I believe my life experience and career in law enforcement these past 18 years have kept me in touch with the general public,” Corbin said.

“I have continued my interaction with the community at all levels and it has prepared me to deal with a multitude of situations. I have handled many law enforcement situations such as child abuse, rape, robberies, assaults, burglaries, hostage situations, breaking and entering, fraud and patrol operations along with my career as a corrections officer.

“I believe my greatest asset is my combat experience. I know that my experience as a Marine in combat elevates me ahead of my opponent. The reason is because I learned how to make life and death decisions quickly. It gave me the ability to focus on the present as well as the future. I understand what happens when you fail to prepare for the future, while still looking in the past. My experience in combat has allowed me to focus on what is really important. It has allowed me to see the bigger picture and make better decisions,” Corbin said.

Why did you decide to run for sheriff?

Howard: “After nearly eight successful years in office, I wish to continue my commitment I made to the citizens of Huron County. I will continue to fight heroin and other drug-related crimes, safeguard our seniors from identity theft and fraud, protect the dignity and rights of all victims utilizing current resources and aggressively pursue state and federal funds.

“I have the experience and motivation to administer the office and the desire to protect and serve the citizens. My 32 years of dedication, integrity and education will allow me to continue to move the sheriff’s office into the future.

“Solving over 500 felony crimes is evidence of the strong work ethic that I bring to this office.”

Corbin: “I decided to run for Huron County sheriff because I felt that the Huron County Sheriff’s Office was heading in the wrong direction. I joined law enforcement to protect and serve, and work with other agencies for the betterment of the entire county. I did not become a police officer to use it for my own selfish needs. I believe the position of sheriff/law enforcement officer is to be something honorable and noble. I also see it as a position in which we embody the highest moral values of society.”

What should voters know about the way you make decisions — and your track record as a public servant — that gives you the edge?

Howard: “They should know that my decisions are based on what’s best for the victims, the public and the safety of my employees. The totality of my many years of experience and education are invaluable tools to guide my decisions. My track record will show that I have implemented several programs to support victims and aid the public. These programs assist me in strong service to the public which is a significant asset in my decision-making process.”

Corbin: “I want voters to know that when I make decision, I have exhausted every mean and measure to make sure the right choice is made. I want voters to know that every decision I make, they are the first thought in mind. I understand that I have to keep in mind the financial ramification of my decisions as well the personal safety of the public and its employees that are sworn to protect the county.

“My track record includes starting at the bottom and working my way up through corrections, promoted to the road patrol division, working my way through the ranks to sergeant in the patrol division, a member of the Huron County swat team for 13 years (and) a trainer for the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. I attend Ashland University majoring in criminal justice, minor in religion with a concentration in sociology. I believe that this has helped me make good, strong, positive decisions in my career. I know that people see me as a down-to-earth type guy, keeping their best interest at heart.”

What is the biggest issue and /or challenge in protecting and serving Huron County residents?

Howard: “The most significant challenges for the sheriff’s office are heroin and the related crimes. We will effectively use our personnel to combat crime while working closely with the board of commissioners in an attempt to optimize our staffing needs.”

Corbin: “The biggest challenges I see facing the Huron County Sheriff’s Office right now is communication, man power and equipment. Communication because currently there is no transparent communication or cooperation between the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies as well as fire departments within Huron County.

“The other issues involved in communication is the out-dated equipment in dispatch and lack of training for its employees. Currently, there is no way to directly talk with other agencies outside the sheriff’s office because the current sheriff refuses to provide them with the frequency in which to communicate. The reason this is a problem is because there is no direct line of communication between the sheriff’s office and first responders. The only way to currently talk with other departments is through their respective dispatch center, this creates a delay information and puts first responders lives at risk as well as the public.

“The second issue is manpower. In the last seven years the sheriff’s office has lost 40-plus employees. I believe this issues is directly related to the lack of leadership in the administrative staff at the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. In 2016 the sheriff’s office received an extra $320,000 to hire personnel, but he has failed to hire the personnel he has terminated. The money that he had received was supposed to hire one dispatcher, two road patrol deputies and two correction officers. The current sheriff has hired one dispatcher, no road patrol deputies and four correction officers.

“We need to be able to keep employees and build morale.

“The third and final issues is equipment. As mentioned, earlier radio equipment is outdated, cruisers are beyond disrepair. I know from my own experience I did not feel comfortable driving a cruiser with over two hundred thousand miles to an emergency situation praying that I did not have a major mechanical malfunction.”

What specific goals and objectives do you hope to achieve, if you’re re-elected or elected sheriff?

Howard: “My specific goals are to continue fighting heroin and other drug related crimes by increasing road patrol and reducing response times and utilizing outposts in Wakeman and New Haven. I will also persist in safeguarding our seniors from identity theft and fraud while continuing to protect the dignity and rights of all the victims in Huron County.

“The seven areas that are of primary concern are: Administration, law enforcement, corrections, civil , liability, dispatching and budget.

“From an administration standpoint, maintaining high levels of modern police training is paramount to effective policing and proper oversight where discipline is vital. I will continue to serve and protect while maintaining the highest standards of character and integrity.

“From a law enforcement perspective, I will continue to train our personnel and continue to enforce the laws of Ohio while addressing the needs of the public.

“In corrections I will maintain a safe, secure facility while offering programs to the inmates that will enable them to lead a more productive life. We have updated the security system and updated the policies and procedures to ensure the safety of our corrections officers and to be compliant with the Adult Bureau of Detention Standards.

“Our civil office will transition to a web based system that makes the sheriff sales and other public information more easily accessible.

“We will continue to look for measures that reduce our liability in all facets of the office by working closely with our prosecutor’s office CORSA (risk-sharing authority), the Buckeye State Sheriff’s State Association as well as other entities

“I remain open to ideas and programs that will have a positive effect on the operations of this office as it relates to the deputies and the public.”

Corbin: “I hope to repair the fracture between the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies and local safety services forces. I also hope to solve the problem currently existing inside the Huron County Sheriff’s Office involving the dispatch center by updating the equipment and hiring qualified personal and meeting state minimum staffing.

“The next issue I plan to tackle is the road patrol division. The road patrol division is currently grossly understaffed. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office currently has 10 dedicated road patrol officers. This level puts the deputies as well as the community at risk. On average this only leaves two deputies per shift for five hundred square miles.

“This issue is not a priority for the current sheriff.

“When elected sheriff, I plan on correcting these deficiencies inside the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.”