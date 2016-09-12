What happened to Hillary Clinton?

Hillary Clinton this weekend: “For weeks, Hillary Clinton dismissed questions about her health as little more than a conspiracy theory, part of a ‘wacky strategy’ cooked up by rival Donald Trump as he embraced an ‘alternative reality,’" Associated Press reporters Lisa Lerer and Julie Pace write.

“Those concerns are now unavoidable, made real by Clinton's abrupt departure Sunday from a 9/11 anniversary ceremony and a video showing the Democratic nominee staggering and eventually slumping forward before being held up by three people as she was helped into a van.”

So what happened? The campaign initially said she had become overheated and dehydrated. Also, Dr. Lisa R. “Bardack said in the statement released Sunday evening that Clinton has had an allergy-related cough, and that during an exam on Friday, she was diagnosed with pneumonia, put on antibiotics, advised to rest and modify her schedule.”

You can expect plenty of speculation about both candidates health over the next week.

Happening on the campaign trail in Ohio this week: Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine will be in Dayton today. Another stop scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump will in Canton on Wednesday.

It’s getting bad. No, seriously: “When it comes time to raise money, the sky is falling, and Armageddon is only as far away as the next election,” Dispatch Washington reporter Jessica Wehrman writes.

“Campaigns are increasingly using the most panicky language possible to raise money, but Nicco Mele, author of ‘The End of Big: How The Internet Makes David the New Goliath,’ said the frantic language reflects a tried-and-true method of direct fundraising.”

“Urgency has always worked well,” he said.

Examples: “The future of our country is in peril,” Ohio Gov. John Kasich said last month and “I’ve lost hope,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi titled one email.

On the countdown: 57 days until the general election.

Remembering: “As I reflect 15 years later, I also remember the overwhelming sense of unity that followed. In the days and weeks following 9/11, Americans came together. We held our friends and family closer and looked for ways to serve our communities — including many brave Ohioans who signed up to serve their country,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, told Dispatch Public Affairs Editor Darrel Rowland about how people and lawmakers came together after Sept. 11.

Are you registered to vote? You have until Oct. 11 to make sure you are registered to vote. We have a handy guide of all the info you need including links to forms to get you ready to vote.

Trouble in Washington? “Central Ohio’s Joyce Beatty was among the Democratic members of Congress who held a June sit-in in the House chamber to demand a floor vote on proposed gun restrictions,” Rowland writes.

“Now House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is suggesting the group, which includes renown civil rights leader John Lewis, could face some form of punishment, Dispatch Washington bureau chief Jack Torry reports.”

Online school audit struggles: “The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow may be the poster child in the fight over online school attendance, but other recent audits show it is hardly alone in struggling to document whether students are spending enough time on schoolwork,” Dispatch reporter Jim Siegel writes.

On this day: According to the Dispatch library on this day in 2006, “Thomas W. Noe is sentenced to 27 months in prison for illegally funneling $45,400 to President Bush's re-election campaign.”

