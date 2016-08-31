Poll: 85% of Ohio gun owners support Trump

Buckeye Firearms Association conducted the poll Aug. 22 to 24, with 2,416 gun owners responding to the question "Which of the following presidential candidates do you plan to vote for?"

The result? More than 85 percent indicated Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, as their choice for President. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson received nearly 9%, with Democrat Hillary Clinton receiving nearly 2 percent. Green Party candidate Jill Stein barely registered. There were also write-in candidates accounting for 1.5 percent.

"This is an eye-opening poll," said Dean Rieck, Executive Director of Buckeye Firearms Association. "We expected Trump to have more support than other candidates, but we were surprised at how one-sided the results were.

"Perhaps even more surprising, it's not just Republican gun owners who support Trump. Only 64 percent of respondents identified as Republican. So Trump is definitely getting strong crossover support from those in other parties,” Rieck added.

Two other interesting results:

Undecided voters totaled just 1.5 percent. Combining undecided voters with those planning to not vote account for only 2 percent of those polled.

The poll also asked "How sure are you about your decision?" Two percent said they could easily change their mind, 14 percent said they probably won't change their mind, and 82 percent said they will not change their mind.

Rieck said these numbers may show there is more enthusiasm in this election than some pundits believe. "Political analysts have been saying that a lot of voters might stay home, especially voters who lean right. But our numbers indicate that gun owners have overwhelmingly made up their mind and will show up at the polls. And with an estimated 4 million gun owners in Ohio, this could hand Trump a win in the Buckeye state."

Are these results revealing for overall general election results? There is no disagreement among political analysts. Gun owners are perhaps the most active and engaged voters in the country. Having fought for their Constitutional rights for decades against overwhelming odds, they are battle-hardened, politically educated, and vote with religious fervor. Many political pundits believe gun owners have made the difference in past elections.

Rieck points out that guns are not just a niche issue. "Gun rights represent a powerful bellwether issue. When a candidate strongly supports the Second Amendment, it's likely that candidate also supports concepts such as smaller government and greater personal liberty. So a significant portion of the voting population look to this issue to make political decisions."

Buckeye Firearms Association is a grassroots organization dedicated to defending and advancing the right of citizens to own and use firearms for all legal activities, including self-defense, hunting, competition and recreation.