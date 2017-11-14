Paul Joseph Meisner

Paul was born in Adams Township on August 5, 1938 to George Ernest and Hazel Mae (Kistler) Meisner. He attended Thompson School.

Mr. Meisner was a member of Thompson Ruritan and the Farm Bureau.

He had worked for 32 years at Whirlpool Corp in Clyde, retiring in 2002. He was also a diary farmer for most of his life.

Paul married Joyce Marie Hitchcock, they had three children. They divorced. He married Etta Jane Decker on July 1, 1978, she survives.

Also surviving are two sons,George Paul (Patty Sieger) Meisner, of Green Springs; John Ray Meisner (Debra Pryor) of Tiffin. Three step-children, Richard O'dell Patten of Green Springs; Rodney Dean Patten (Tracy Nagy) of Ecorse, Michigan and Dawn Mardell (William) Chesnutte of Green springs. Eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, along with his sister, Ruth Marie Covert of Republic survive.

Mr. Meisner was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Rae Meisner in 2016; his sister, Mary Henrietta Culbertson and brother Earl Burdette Meisner, as well as his parents.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 15, 2017 from 5-7:00 pm at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue, Ohio. The funeral will be on Friday, November 16, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home, with an hour visitation prior to the funeral. Pastor Paul Tyree will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Adams Township Cemetery.

