Guy E. “Bud” Smith Jr.

He was born October 5, 1927 in Fulton County, Ohio to the late Guy Sr. and Katie (March) Smith. He attended Monroeville Elementary, Norwalk High School and graduated from Florida High School in Florida, OH. He was a truck driver all of his life and worked at Norwalk Truck Lines, Egner Trucking and retired from Yellow Freight. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and a 50 year member of the Norwalk Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. He was a loyal fan of the Norwalk Truckers basketball team, enjoyed fishing, sports and was an avid Ohio State fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Juanda (Hutton) Smith, to whom he married on May 20, 1950; children, Tina Beier of Columbus and Greg Smith of Norwalk; grandchildren, Jordan Beier of Norwalk and Sid (Brook Adelman) Beier of Lyndhurst; his beloved great-granddaughter, Camilla Beier and her sister, Electra Palyshka; and his sister, Pauline (Jim) Gilson; numerous nieces, nephews and special family friend, Elisabeth Wingerter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tamara Harrier; infant grandson, Geddy Boroff; and siblings, Claude, Harold, Robert, Donald, Lyle, Marguerite, Florence, Lois Jean and Betty.

There will be no visitation or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Memorial contributions may be sent to Heartland Hospice, 907 W State Street, Suite A, Fremont, OH 43420.

NR11132017