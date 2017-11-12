Delmas R. Hall

He was born on June 23, 1936 in Floyd County, KY to the late Perry and Eva (Slone) Hall. Delmas was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had retired from Mayflower. He was a Moderator at the Family of Love in Bucyrus, Ohio and loved to hunt, work on lawn mowers and cars, and most of all, spending time with his church and family.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rella (Roark) Hall; 8 children, Doug (Mickey) Hall of Shiloh, Sheena (Tim) Adkins of Plymouth, Dale (Glenna) Hall of Willard, Sherrie Hall of Shelby, Lisa Montgomery of Plymouth, Sam (Jason) Zehner of Plymouth, Mark (Angie) Hall of Plymouth, Duke Hall of Plymouth; 2 additional family members Christie Kamann of Plymouth and Crystal (Dan) Deaner of Willard; 20 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; a brother, Dillard Hall of Willard and a sister, Denise Hall of Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wardie and Eula Roark; brothers, Gurnis, Clester and Cleon; sisters Opal, Vivian and Phyliss; and daughter-in-law, Beverly Schlarb.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 after 1:00 PM at the Little Rebecca Church in Plymouth, Ohio with a prayer service at 6:00 PM. His funeral will be at 11:00 on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Little Rebecca Church with Elder Buddy Carty and Elder Patrick Deel officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family of Love Church in Bucyrus, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to his family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

