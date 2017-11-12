Charles D. Hill

He was born July 4, 1935 in Tylertown, MS the son of the late Patterson Valentine and Maggie (Bullock) Hill.

Charles drove truck for many years until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of the Clyde Eagles and Teamsters Union. He was also a volunteer fireman for Ballville Township.

Charles is survived by his wife, Connie (Gegorski) Hill, whom he married Nov. 26, 1960; children, Candy (Brian) Owens, Cindy Roberts and Cheri (Lee) Schooley; grandchildren, Paul Roberts, Brittany Roberts, Haley (Paul) Nageotte, Courtney (Joe) Burroughs, Nathan (Taylor) Pocock, Katelyn (Kiana) Pocock, and Tyler Schooley; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Burroughs, Jace Pocock, Makenna Nageotte, Raymond Nageotte, and Juliana Pocock; and numerous nieces and nephews in McComb, MS, Tylertown, MS, Kenner, LA, Fremont, Sunbury and Fort Loramie.

In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by numerous older brothers and sisters.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Highway, Clyde, where a funeral service will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memory Gardens.

Memorial Donations can be made in Charles’ honor to the Alzheimer's Association, 2500 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com.

NR11132017