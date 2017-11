She was born in New London. Bette was a 1955 graduate of New London High School.

Survived by her husband, Howard; children, Becky (Robert) Petersen, Duane (Barb) Graffice, Tami Mack, Lori Graffice, Vicki (Jerry) Hartman; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Monroeville at a later date. Online condolences at:www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

