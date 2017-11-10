Martha J. McClaran

She was born December 5, 1924 in Lakeville, Ohio, to the late Charles B. and Harriet E. (Wachtel) Shearer and came to Norwalk, Ohio, in 1971 from Mansfield, Ohio. Martha was a loving and dedicated member of the Norwalk First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Wesleyan Circle, and the United Methodist Women. She coordinated the funeral luncheons at the church for many years, and was a co-coordinator of the Meals on Wheels program in Norwalk, Ohio.

She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #67 of Shreve, Ohio. Martha was a volunteer at Fisher-Titus Medical Center for many years, received the Pioneer Award from Meals on Wheels, and received the Service Award from the Norwalk Lions Club. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and fancy work.

Martha is survived by her husband of 74 years, Teddy E. McClaran of Norwalk, Ohio, by her daughters, Linda Irwin of Norwalk, Ohio, and Geneva (John) Foster of Columbus, Indiana, 3 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Karey Foster, and Robin Collins, by her brother, Harry Shearer, and by her sisters, Gladys Peebles, and Doris Himes, and by her son in law, Gary Irwin.

Friends may call on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of Memorial Services at 1:30 p.m. in the Norwalk First United Methodist Church, 60 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Gary Streiff will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Norwalk First United Methodist Church. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

