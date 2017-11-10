James E. Bundren

He was born May 11, 1935 in Franklin, Ohio, to the late Henry and Mabel (Stiles) Bundren, and lived in this area most of his life. Jim graduated from Monroeville High School. He was a member of Mt. Harvest Church of God, Milan, Ohio. Jim was a former truck driver for Ferrellgas, Chevron, and West Baking Company. He retired from Batesville Casket Company. Jim was a member of the Erie County Conservation Club, the Fitchville Rod and Gun Club, and the N.R.A. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and lawn work.

Jim is survived by his children, Pamela (Alejandro) Castro of Norwalk, Ohio, Julia A. (Mark Roth) Hoyt of Clyde, Ohio, Thomas E. (Anna) Bundren of Norwalk, Ohio, Natalie Bundren (Scott Christman) of Norwalk, Ohio, Amy M. (Steve) Kramer of Norwalk, Ohio, Paul W. Bundren of Norwalk, Ohio, Tina L. Bundren of Norwalk, Ohio, and John A. (Julie) Bundren of Norwalk, Ohio, 19 grandchildren and one soon to be born, and 12 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Dorsey of Omaha, Nebraska. J

im was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Bundren in 2001, and by his sisters, Betty Ranger and Mary Knittle.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 12, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Carl Woodyard, Pastor of Mt. Harvest Church of God will officiate. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR11112017