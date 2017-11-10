Harold Howard

He was born January 12, 1936 in Pumpkin Center, KY to the late Norman and Birchie (Combs) Howard. He graduated from Boyce Bible School and was ordained as a minister in 1964, serving churches in mission work and Sunday school in Plymouth, Greenwich, Milan, Vermilion and North Monroeville. He worked as a machine repairman for many years, and retired from New Departure Hyatt in Sandusky after 16 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bellevue, where he served on the Advisory Board and adult Sunday school teacher. He was an avid wood worker and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Wanda (Hale) Howard of Norwalk; children, Rev. Danny F. (Nancy) Howard of Sandusky and Kevin R. (Diane) Howard of Castalia; grandchildren, Benjamin, Paul, Eric, Magen, Christopher and Harold; and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Don (Sarah) Howard of KY, Shirley Gothard of KY, Norman “Bucky” Howard of Mansfield, Sonjia Castle of KY and Rick Howard of KY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Glenna Conley and Charles T. Howard.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Also, Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church, 4742 Prairie Road, Bellevue, OH with the Rev. Dean Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the church or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.

NR11112017