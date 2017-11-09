Dale K. Hall

He was born March 2, 1940, in Champaign, Illinois, to the late Harold and Loretta (Rickey) Hall, and has lived most of his life in Ohio. Dale was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Masonic Lodge #64, and the Shriners of Cincinnati, Ohio. Dale was the former commander of the Port Clinton Power Squadron, and is a trustee for the Northern Ohio Rural Water District. He was the former owner of Surkamp & Rowe Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio. Dale was an avid sailor, enjoying both racing and cruising. He also enjoyed woodworking, photography, and listening to classical music.

Dale is survived by his wife of 27 years, Connie (Shelton) Hall of Monroeville, Ohio, by his children, Tess (John) Cremeens of Troy, Ohio, Billy (Laura) Thomas of Mason, Ohio, Beth (Dave Ivey) Hall, Kurt Hall, and Troy Osner, and by 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Neil (Carol) Hall of Wadsworth, Ohio, and by his sister, Laura (John) Eureka, Of Lafayette, Ohio.

Dale was preceded in death by his sister, Donna (Lyle) Gaylord.

There will be no calling hours or service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

