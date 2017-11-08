Robert “Bob” Nolf

He was born July 12, 1933 in Cleveland, OH to the late James and Irene (Gilligan) Nolf. Bob was a 55-year member of the Iron Worker Local Union 17. He was a former Northern Ohio wine guild president, and won several awards for his homemade wines. He loved to talk, traveling with his beloved wife, Mary, fishing with his buddy, Charlie, an avid gardener and stained glass artist. He had a very strong work ethic ranging from working with stained glass to structured steel used to build bridges, buildings and roller coasters for Cedar Point. He was also a faithful blood donor

He is survived by children, Christy (Bill) Joyce, Vicky (Michael) Laney and Robert Fath; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary, brother, Ron; and his sister, Kathleen; and nephew, Billy.

Friends may call on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, where Pastor Rob Duncan will officiate. A reception will follow at the Norwalk Masonic Lodge.

