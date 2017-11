Robert A. Strader

NORWALK — Robert A. Strader, 63, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, in his home. Robert is survived by his son, Jamie Knowland, by his brothers Larry and Thomas Strader by his sisters Shirley Strader, Lynn Knowland, and Kathy Strader Smith. There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements are being handled by Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St. Norwalk, Ohio. Online Condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.