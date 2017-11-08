Anna B. Green

She was born March 25, 1936 in Sutton, West Virginia, to the late Charles and Lela (Brown) Bussey. Anna was a member of the Collins United Methodist Church. She was a former employee of Missler’s Super Value in Oberlin, Ohio, and retired from Key Bank in Wakeman, Ohio, with over 30 years of banking experience. Anna loved cooking.

Coffee was always on and a home cooked country meal was only minutes in the making. She also made back stage meals for country stars, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Tracy Lawrence. Pies or dollars were always shared for anyone in need. She always had a treat, and sometimes even a home, for her four legged friends along the way. Anna also enjoyed crocheting and sewing, lawn work, and especially enjoyed rescuing dogs.

She is survived by her children, Randal Cutlip, of Anson, Texas, Rebecca Torrez of Spotsylvania, Virginia, and Mary Ann (Tim Hawkins) Feakins, of Wakeman, Ohio, by 5 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Ray Green, and by her sister, Flora Mae Bissinger. There will be no calling hours or service. Interment will be in Cutlip Cemetery, Gassaway, West Virginia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Love A Stray, P.O. Box 125, Avon Lake, Ohio 44012. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./

NR11092017