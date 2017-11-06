John D. Johnston

NORWALK — John D. Johnston, 70, passed away Nov. 3, 2017. He is survived by his wife, Marie, son, Joshua, brother, Clarence, and sister, Mickey Oshira. There will be no calling hours or service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio, or to Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.