Dottie is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard Ralph Chase; a son, Rick (Jean) Chase; and their 2 children, Brad Chase and Amy Chase (Joel) Ashley; a daughter, Ginny Chase; a sister, Virginia Reel; a brother, George (Gail) Schryer; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step mother, Juanita Alice Rickett (Schryer); brother in laws, Charlie Reel, Bob Chase, Dennis Vance, John Chase and his wife Judy (Faust) Chase.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. A memorial service will be on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Grace United Methodist Church in Willard with Pastors Luigi Perez and Doug Winner officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice of Sandusky, Grace United Methodist Church in Willard, Justin United Methodist Church in Justin, Texas, or the Interstitial Cystitis Association (ICA). Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting http://www.secorfuneralhomes.com/

NR11072017