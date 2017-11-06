logo

Dorothy S. "Dottie" Chase

• Nov 6, 2017 at 5:30 PM

WILLARD — Dorothy S. "Dottie" Chase, age 80, resident of Willard, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in 1937 in Northville, Michigan to the late Roy Herbert and Thelma Dyce (Thornton) Schryer. Dottie was a 1954 Willard High School graduate. She was a wife and mother. Dottie was dedicated to her Lord, Jesus Christ, and used her talents to help others. She counseled new Christians around the world, as well as giving her time and talent to her local church wherever she lived. She was also a volunteer for many organizations: a reporter for the Sandusky Register and Good News, executive secretary for the Willard Chamber of Commerce; a computer book keeping consultant; a member of the 20th Century Club in Justin, TX; and a charter member of Renew. When she had some free time, Dottie enjoyed reading, tennis, bridge, word searches, puzzles, shopping, and bowling; she once bowled a 300! She enjoyed her family most of all.

Dottie is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard Ralph Chase; a son, Rick (Jean) Chase; and their 2 children, Brad Chase and Amy Chase (Joel) Ashley; a daughter, Ginny Chase; a sister, Virginia Reel; a brother, George (Gail) Schryer; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step mother, Juanita Alice Rickett (Schryer); brother in laws, Charlie Reel, Bob Chase, Dennis Vance, John Chase and his wife Judy (Faust) Chase.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. A memorial service will be on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Grace United Methodist Church in Willard with Pastors Luigi Perez and Doug Winner officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice of Sandusky, Grace United Methodist Church in Willard, Justin United Methodist Church in Justin, Texas, or the Interstitial Cystitis Association (ICA). Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting http://www.secorfuneralhomes.com/

