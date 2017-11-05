Thomas Howard Adams

He was born May 20, 1933, the son of Jerry and Marian (Hurr) Adams. Tom graduated from Bellevue High School, where he excelled in football and basketball. In his childhood he acquired the nickname “Mummy” from his brother Don.

Tom served in the Navy from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the U.S.S. Intrepid. He was employed in construction with A.J. Baltes prior to his employment and later owning Johnny’s Café until 1984.

Tom was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Eagles Aerie 490, VFW Post 1238, and Elks Lodge. He was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception after converting to Catholicism.

Tom was a spouse, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved and provided for all of his family. He developed many friendships over the years. He was outgoing yet private. His grandchildren have many fond memories of Gramps. Mummy was the “Mayor of Monroe St.”, friend of truck drivers passing by and feeder of the geese and squirrels. He will be missed by all who knew him. In his later years, Tom enjoyed trains, documentaries, war movies and sitting outside.

Tom is survived by his wife Dorothy Branco Bloom, whom he married December 12, 1959; children, Valarie Bloom (Ron) Fleitz, Kathy Bloom (Ed) Loparo, Thomas Bloom, Kimberly (Rob) Heath, and Beth Kessler; 13 grandchildren; 23 greatgrandchildren; and siblings, Don Adams, and James Rudolph.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Richard, John and William Adams.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, where the Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m.. A funeral Mass officiated by the Rev. Jonathan Wight will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E. Center St., Bellevue.

Memorials can be made to: The Bellevue VFW or the Fallen Soldiers Memorial.

NR11062017