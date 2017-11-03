Richard B. “Dick” Sipp

He was the eldest son of Clifford and Mildred (Ohlemacher) Sipp, born in Sandusky on November 26, 1929. He was baptized in the Milan Methodist Church as an infant and as an adult in the Jordan River in Israel.

Dick was raised in Milan and graduated from Milan High School in 1948. In 1950-51, he spent thirteen months as a dispatcher in the Air Force stationed in Germany during the Berlin airlift. He married Sue Risden on July 2, 1953, and she preceded him in death on December 16, 1999. Milan Steel transferred him to Akron as a construction superintendent in 1966, and they lived in Wadsworth. He retired from Keller Hall in 1992. Dick was a diehard Cleveland Indians fan and was a Little League manager for his sons. They were members of the Wadsworth United Methodist Church and also attended The Chapel in Akron. Dick lived a simple life. He enjoyed woodcutting and singing bass in the church choir. They traveled extensively on river cruises in Europe, on ocean cruises, and in Israel. On July 19, 2001, he married Pat Charville, who survives him.

In addition to his wife, Sue, he is preceded in death by sons, Michael and Paul, and siblings Virginia and Wayne.

Dick is also survived by son, Mark (Rose); grandsons, Paul (Holly) and Raymond (Jess), along with great-granddaughter, Emma and great-grandson, Cameron. He is also survived by stepsons, Richard (Cindy), Eugene (Jo), David, and Mark (Holly) Charville; stepdaughter, Nancy (Russ) Goulet; step-grandchildren, Brian (Bridget), Adam (Jill), Drs. Greg (Meghan), Brett (Alisha), Matthew, Zachary, and Hannah Charville, Beth (Geoff) Heyer, Caroline (Rick) Weber, Jillian and Noah Goulet, and six step-great grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Monday, November 6, 2017 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory Milan Chapel, 1 S. Main St., Milan. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 11:00am. Pastor Nancy Goulet and Pastor Adam Charville will officiate. Burial will follow in Milan Cemetery, Milan.

Those wishing to contribute to Dick’s memory may do so to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308 or to Edison Memorial United Methodist Church, 10 E. Church St., Milan, OH 44846.

Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.

NR11042017