Theodore L. “Ted” Warner

He was born, October 10, 1965, in London, Ohio, to the late Dallas J. Warner and Janice Lee (Vance) Warner. Ted grew up listening to his father play music, which influenced him. He enjoyed singing, listening to music, cooking, watching and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, and Halloween was his most favorite holiday. Ted mostly enjoyed spending time with his family, and his grandchildren loved spending their time with “Papa Ted”.

He is survived by his wife and true love of 32 years, Rhonda S. Wise, of Norwalk, Ohio, by his children, Casey L. Warner, Lyndsey S. (Phil Terry) Warner, Dallas T. Warner, and Mollie R. Warner, all of Norwalk, Ohio, and by his grandchildren, Aiden, Brexton, Kilea, and Taylor. Ted is also survived by his mother, Janice L. Warner, of Norwalk, Ohio, by his brother, David (Allene) Warner, by his sisters, Trudi Warner, Jodi Warner, and Megyn Warner, and by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Saturday, September 9, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

