Charles Drake Woolf

He was born June 3, 1948 in Ravenna, OH to the late Curtis L. Woolf and Ruth E. (Drake) Brown.

Charles served in the US Army in Vietnam as Special Forces and the 101st Airborne receiving a Purple Heart. After the service, Charles spent many years as a sheriff’s deputy in several counties.

Charles left his daughter, Jessica (Woolf) Riedy; grandchildren, Drake and Scarlett; two half sisters; one half brother and many cousins.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Groff Funeral Homes Milan Chapel, 1 S. Main St., Milan. Services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 10:00 am. Pastor Bill Hatfiled will officiate. Burial will follow in Milan Cemetery, Milan, OH.

Those wishing to contribute to Charles’ memory may do so to the Norwalk V.F.W. Post 2743, 140 Milan Ave., Norwalk, OH 44857.

Condolences may be shared at www.grofffuneralhomes.com

NR09062017