Thomas Frederick Souter,

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and MaryEllen Souter. He graduated from Port Clinton High School. He served in the navy for 4 1/2 years. He retired from GTE/Verizon.

Tom will always be remembered as a loyal community supporter. He was involved with many organizations, including Lefty Grove, American Legion, Eagles, Elks, VFW, and Jaycees.

He enjoyed golf, trains, the Indians, and his puppies. He is fondly remembered for his dedication to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janice, and their children Suzanne (Bryan) Coppersmith, Stephen (Cindy), and Michael (Jaquie). His surviving sisters are Kathy Drummer, Donna (Dennis) Depner, and Sherry (Richard) Buchsteiner. As well as his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jack Souter and his brother-in-law John Drummer.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 9, 2017 at the Norwalk VFW beginning at noon. Military honors will be observed by the VFW.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to the Lefty Grove League.

NR09052017