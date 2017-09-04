Gerald A. Stockmaster

He is survived by one brother, James Stockmaster of Willard; two sisters, Margaret McLaughlin of Willard, Linda Albright of Willard; and one nephew, Ryan (Autumn) Albright.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dorothy Stockmaster and sister, Marcia Stockmaster.

The family would like to thank the Partners in Community, Renaissance House and Christy Lane Industries for all their love and affection to Gerald over the years.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio. The funeral mass will be Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Willard with Fr. George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to Partners in Community in Sandusky, Ohio. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

NR09052017