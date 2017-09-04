logo

BELLEVUE — Arthur O. Hart, 89, of Bellevue died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at Bellevue Care Center. He was born May 29, 1928 in McDonnell, WV the son of the late Charles and Berie (Dalton) Hart.

Arthur retired from Vandresser in Norwalk.

Survivors include his wife; Rose (Strecker) Hart whom he married August 2, 1986 in Norwalk, son; Jack Blankenship of Norwalk and granddaughter; Wendy. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his 1st wife Cathleen (Slagel) Hart.

Friends will be received Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 10:00 am until a funeral service begins at 11:00 am at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, OH. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk.

Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.foosfuneral.com

