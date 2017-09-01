William Lindsey Ommert

He was born September 13, 1939, in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Henry and Norma (Erckman) Ommert and was a lifelong area resident. Bill was a 1957 graduate of Norwalk High School, and received his BSBA from Bowling Green State University in 1964. He worked for the Fine Arts Sterling Silver Company, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, through college and after college. Bill retired from Proctor and Gamble Company of Cleveland, Ohio, with 20 years of service in 1986. Bill also retired from Huron County Emergency Management Agency with 19 years of service on August 31, 2009.

He was past president, and state director, of the Norwalk Jaycees, a member of the Bronson-Norwalk Conservation Club and was the director while the addition to the original club was designed and built. (What is now the 2nd Floor). He was also a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 242, where he served on the board of directors, and attended all campouts, and was a member of the Huron County Farm Bureau serving 25 years on the board of directors. He served under 4 state of Ohio Governors on the State Emergency Response Commission, was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #711, and was the president of the Huron County Public Employee Retirement, Inc. Bill was a member of the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, where he was the outstanding young man in 1970, and received the Huron County Sheriff’s Office Leadership award.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Carol L. (Earl) Ommert, whom he married on August 3, 1963, by his children, Brenda L. Ooten (Tex), of North Fairfield, Ohio, Dr. Scott L. Ommert (Denise), of Wakeman, Ohio, by 4 grandchildren, Brooke Ommert, Sydney Ommert, Eli Ommert, and Maya Ommert. He is also survived by his siblings, Shirley (Ommert) Wilcox (Lynn Lutz) of Norwalk, Ohio, Larry Ommert (Sue) of Sandusky, Ohio, and Robert Ommert (Bev) of Bellevue, Ohio, by 8 nieces, 10 nephews, and numerous other relatives. Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lindsey and Myrtle (Bishop) Ommert, by his infant sons, Brian L. and John L. Ommert, by his sister, Nancy (Ommert) Hill, by his brother in law, Walt Wilcox, and by his sisters in law, Janice Ommert and Joanne Doughty.

Friends may call on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Rev. Rob Duncan will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Monroeville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Western Reserve Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 404, Wakeman, Ohio 44889, % William L. Ommert Family Scholarship, or to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio, 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./

NR09022017