Jeanette V. Weddell

• Sep 1, 2017 at 4:23 PM

WHITE LAKE — Weddell, Jeanette V., of White Lake, died August 31, 2017 at 86 years of age.

Born November 23, 1930 in Norwalk, Ohio the daughter of the late George and Hazel Woodworth. Beloved wife of the late Robert “Gene” Weddell; loving mother of Rob (Sharon) Weddell and Nancy (Stanton) Broyles; dearest grandmother of Quentin and Katie.

Jeanette taught and retired from the Waterford Schools after many years of service. She was a founding member of the White Lake Library and was very proud of her affiliation with the Delta Zeta Sorority. In her free time Jeanette would enjoy reading a good book.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m Thursday, September 7, 2017 at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Pastor Dan Wine officiating. Burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 3-9 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to your favorite local library in Jeanette’s name. To send a condolence go to www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

