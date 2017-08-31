Rita E. (Curran) Bruno

Born on July 13, 1931, in Westfield, MA, the daughter of Daniel and Katherine (Pierce) Curran. Rita was a 1949 graduate of Westfield High School. In her earlier days, Rita had worked for the New England Telephone Company, for a few years. She loved spending time with her family and she enjoyed traveling, which she had done extensively with her husband, Fred, to five continents, numerous islands and cruises, over the years.

She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, prayer study groups and she had also volunteered at the Merry-Go-Round Museum.

Rita is survived her family, Mary S. Bruno of Milan, Van P. Bruno, Myles A. (Carrie) Bruno and Nancy A. Meredith all of Sandusky, and Linus D. (Amy) Bruno of Charleston, SC; 15 grandchildren, Vanessa, Vito, Anthony Bruno, Morgan (Tyler) Steffanni, Serena, Myles Jr., Jack, Malena, Mia and Bristol Bruno, Colleen, Michele (Ryan Moser) Meredith and Kyle Meredith-White, Alexzandria Wasco, Jordan Van Dootingh; six great-grandchildren, Skylar, Lucian, Justin, Nikoli, Jon and Ellise; two sisters; five brothers; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Helen Carr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred P. Bruno (May 26, 2005); a son, Steven V. "Steve" Bruno (August 12, 2005); and three brothers. Rita will be remembered for how she left a piece of her heart with everyone that she came in touch with.

At her request, cremation will take place. The family will receive friends on Tuesday morning, September 5, 2017, from 8:30 am until 9:45 am at the David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Rita's family at davidfkoch.com

NR09012017