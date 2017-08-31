Martha Kostoff

She was born on May 16, 1928 in Hazel Park, Michigan to the late James and Martha Ciolan. She married John I. Kostoff, Jr. on March 8, 1947 in Willard. Martha was a homemaker and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kristine; 2 sons, John (Marsha) and Richard Kostoff; 2 granddaughters, Tina and Lori; and a great grandson, Jack.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John I. Kostoff, Jr.; and her brother, John Ciolan.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com

NR09012017