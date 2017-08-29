Roger D. Howell Jr.

Roger is survived by his parents: Roger D. and Loretta Ann (Predieri) Howell Sr. of Willard, 4 sisters: Jodi (Bob) Craft of Willard, Cindy (Bo) Isaac of Paintsville, KY, Barbara (Frank) Ball of Plymouth and Aron (Travis) Slone of Willard. 3 Nephews: Jimmy Isaac III, Ryan Stumbo, Joshua Bauer, 5 nieces: Krystal Parrigan, Ashley Howell, Kaitlyn Craft, Kourtney Craft, and Jordyn Bauer, Great Nephew: Colton Kilgore and great niece: Mackenzie Kilgore. He was preceded in death by 1 niece: Kelsey Montgomery and great nephew: Jonathan Howell-Alsept.

Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday August 30, 2017 at the Lindsey-Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave., Willard. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery, New Haven. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at Lindseykocher.com.

NR08302017