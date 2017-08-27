Marvin M. Barr

He was born July 1, 1925, in Waterville, Ohio, to the late Terry M. and Iona E. (Chamberlain) Barr. He and his family moved to Bowling Green, Ohio, where he graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Marine Corp.

Marv was a veteran of the 1st Marine Division, serving in the South Pacific in World War II. He received many awards and ribbons, including two Presidential Unit Citations for actions during the assault on Peleliu, and Okinawa.

He graduated from Southern California College of Watchmaking, and attended Toledo University. He owned and operated Sheffield Watch Repair, in Sheffield, Ohio, in 1953 until it was destroyed by fire. Marv worked briefly for Ohio Body, of New London, Ohio, in the Engineering office and was hired by the former Clevite Corporation, Milan, Ohio, as an engineer where he retired in 1989 after 29 years of service. He then became a certified general appraiser, working as an independent contractor out of the offices of Rench Diversifed for the next 20 years.

He was a member of the Local American Legion, V.F.W. and Post Commandant of the Elton E. Makin Marine Corp League Detachment. Marv had been a scout leader, and spent many years spearheading the Toys for Tots campaign through the Marine Corp League.

He enjoyed wood working projects, fishing, playing golf, computer work, and sports, supporting the OSU Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed his friends and most of all, his family.

Marvin is survived by his son, Gary R. (Patricia) Barr, of Long Beach, California, by his daughter, Marsha G. Marsh, of Oberlin, Ohio, by his step-daughter, Susan J. Houston, of Cincinnati, Ohio, by 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Margaret A. (Smith) Barr, in March of 2017, by his half-brothers, Evan E. and Ray W. Watts, and his half-sister, Minerva “Minnie” M. Crosby.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, in Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk, Ohio. Chaplain David Detwiler will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 55 Whittlesey Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or Marine Toys for Tots, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172, or Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR08282017