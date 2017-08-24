Richard N. Andrews

He was born July 7, 1929 in Vermilion, to the late Walter and Marie (nee Eslinger) Andryejski. Richard graduated from Berlin Heights High School in 1947. He lived in Wakeman from 1949 until 1999, before moving to Norwalk.

Richard worked for Ford Motor Company in Lorain at the assembly plant for 32 1/2 years.

He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Berlin Heights and the Local 425 UAW retirees.

Richard enjoyed gardening, camping, square dancing, fishing, bluebirds, cruises and occasionally casinos.

He is survived by his son, Gary (Shelia) Andrews of Milan; former son-in-law, Michael Pleska of Wellington; 5 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and sister, Marie Fugel of Collins.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Martha L. Andrews; daughter, Cheryl Pleska and brother, Joe Andrews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Monday, August 28, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home in New London with burial to follow in Wakeman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online contributions may be made by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com

