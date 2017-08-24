Bobby R. Hicks, Sr.

He was born on May 14, 1947 in Shelby, Ohio and lived in Willard, Plymouth and the surrounding areas. Bobby served in the US Army in Vietnam and later worked at the Fate Root Heath Company as a machinist.

Bobby is survived by his sons, Rodney Lee (Kathleen) Hicks of Willard and Bobby Hicks, Jr (fiancé, Sally Statton) of Plymouth; daughter-in-law, Tonya Hicks of New London; grandchildren, Cody, Logan, Lucas, Landyn, Julia and Alexis and siblings, Sheila (Mitchell) Prater of North Fairfield, Ruben Hicks of New London, Elmer J. (Sue) Hicks of Mt Vernon, Lilly (Carl) Bistline of Conklin, Michigan, Bonnie Barnett of New London and Janice (John) Noftz of Milan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Josie Hicks; father, George Hicks; son, Keith Hicks and brothers, Michael Lee Hicks and George E. Hicks.

The Hicks family will greet friends Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 9:30 am until the 11:30 am funeral service at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main Street, New London. Burial will follow in the North Fairfield Cemetery with military rites.

If desired, memorial donations can be made to Eastman Funeral Home in care of the family. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR08252017