Randall H. Dawson

He is survived by two daughters, Renee C. (Paul) Dawson-Pilat of Columbus, Ohio, Roxanne L. (Joshua) Babcock of Anchorage, Alaska; four grandchildren, Joshua M. Dawson, Megan N. Hoyt, Makayla G. Babcock and Madelyn G. Babcock; two step-grandchildren, Brittany Pilat and Rachel Pilat; two brothers and sisters-in-law, James L. (Jorja) Dawson of North Fairfield and Ray S. (Shari) Dawson of Willard; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Ryan K. Dawson and two brothers, Robert Dawson and Kenneth Dawson.

Visitation will be Friday, August 25, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven with Pastor Doug Winner officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be made to his family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

