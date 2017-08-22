Jeanette Sue Samples-Pierce

She was born at Fort Gordon in Augusta, GA. on October 28, 1957. She lived in Heilbronn, Germany for 3 years as a child.

Jeanette graduated from Western Reserve High School in 1975 with Honors. She earned her Associate of Science Degree from Firelands College receiving top honors for her accomplishments in May 2014. She owned and operated Window Works Inc. for many years as an accomplished decorator and seamstress. Jeanette enjoyed gardening, landscaping, playing with her beloved dog Jack, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be profoundly missed from this life but forever loved by all that knew her.

She is survived by husband Steve Pierce, faithful furry friend Jack, mother Jean Samples of Norwalk, Oh., sister Stephanie Babcock of Dade City, Fl., Lisa Whallen of Sandusky, Oh., and brother Buddy Samples Jr. Norwalk, Oh. Her children, daughters Jessica (John) Dancison of Huron, Oh., Amanda (Cory) Ateniese of Huntsville, Al., and son Gideon (Jordan) Porter of Berlin Heights, Oh., and grandchildren, Gracie, Hadyn, and Meadow. Stepdaughters, Jennifer and Ashley.

She was preceded in death by brothers Mike Samples 12/30/2011, John Samples 11/08/2002, nephew Chance Houser 7/03/2004, and father Buddy G. Samples 5/25/1989.

Friends may call on Friday August 25, 2017 from 2:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 6:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe St. Monroeville, Ohio. The Rev. Dr. Amy C. Little will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at pfeilfuneralhome.com.

NR08232017