Andrew Braden

Andrew was born on May 8, 1987 in Norwalk, Ohio. He was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School in West Columbia, South Carolina.

Andrew was a loving husband and father. His sons were his whole world. He loved spending time with them and his loving wife of 10 years. He was an avid Gamecocks and Buckeyes fan and enjoyed watching the games with his family. He was a bright, beautiful and kind man that left this world far too soon.

He worked many places over the years, including New Horizons Bakery, American Italia Pasta Company in South Carolina and most recently Borger. Everyone who met Andrew was affected by him in a good way; he had a personality that touched everyone and a laugh you couldn’t resist.

Andrew loved life and he loved everyone that was a apart of his. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

“If you love something, love it completely, cherish it, say it, but more importantly show it. Life is finite and fragile, and just because something is there one day, it might not be the next. Never take that for granted. Say what you need to say, then say a little more. Say too much. Show too much. Love too much. Everything is temporary but love. Love outlives it all.” - R. Queen.

He is survived by the love of his life, Lexi (Risner) Braden, to whom he married April 19, 2012; children Mason O. Braden and Dawson Z. Braden, both at home; parents, Dale E. Braden Jr. and Kimberly (James) George; siblings, Brittany (Jeremy Plemmons) Braden, Halle (David Smith) Braden, Richard Pomerleau, Terra (Tyler Hinckley) Howard and Elisha (Kimani Gipson) Roswell; 12 nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; father-in-law, Thom (Jenna) Risner and mother-in-law, Laura (Jarrett) Gouch; maternal grandmother, Mary (Michael) Hornsby; paternal grandparents, Dale Sr. and Irene Baden.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joe Duncan.

Friends may call on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Roger George officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetry. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.

