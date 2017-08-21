Sylvia M. Heintz

She was born to the late William H. and Ruby E. (Abrahams) Sanson in Buckingham Shire, England, on February 19, 1928, she then moved to the United States in 1946, accompanied by her daughter. Sylvia enjoyed knitting and crocheting, reading and spending time with her family, she was an outstanding example of a loving and caring wife and mother.

She is survived by her children, Pauline Cole, of Columbus, Ohio, Marlene Robinson, of Norwalk, Ohio, Catherine Heintz, of Norwalk, Ohio, Dennis E. (Janice) Heintz, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Brenda K. (James) Auman, of Norwalk, Ohio. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, by 17 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Dinah Rogers, of Buckingham Shire, England.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard C. Heintz in 1999, by her brothers, William H. Leslie A. Dennis, Ronald, Frank, and Harold Sansom, by her sisters, Kathleen M. Gardiner, and Mabel Sansom.

There will be no visitation and services will be private. Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com/

NR08222017