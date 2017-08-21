Alvin Paul Gamble

Alvin was born on August 25, 1934 to the late Clarence and Florence (nee Blinzley) Gamble in Norwalk, Ohio. He was a gifted athlete in school participating in most sports, but he excelled in basketball. Al worked with RR Donnelley in Willard and then later in Dwight, Illinois retiring as a machine operator.

He was always friendly and social and liked dartball, fishing, golf and camping. In his younger days Al was a fireman and auxiliary policeman. He was a member of the Norwalk Eagles Aerie# 711 and Norwalk Conservation Club. He was a Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs fan.

Al is survived by his fiancé, Shirley J. Miller; children, Kenneth (Jean) Gamble of Dwight, Illinois, Darcy Gamble of Fitchville, Tracey (Jeff) Kohlmeier of Bourbonnais, Illinois; grandchildren, Marc (Tiffany) Gamble, Michelle (John) Reilmann, Elizabeth (Missy) Hudson, Rebecca (Shaun) Shadwick, Zachary (Kristin) Kohlmeier and Lauren Kohlmeier; 12 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and several neighbors and close friends who were like family to him.

In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his wife Joan, 4 brothers, 3 sisters and a grandson, Casey Kohlmeier.

Friends and family may call from 6-9 pm on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home in New London where a service will be held on Thursday August 24, 2017 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Fitchville Cemetery. Guests are invited to wear Al’s favorite color (pink) on Wednesday and Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, at 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois, 60611. Online condolences may also be expressed by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR08222017