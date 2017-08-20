George Rhys Hansen

Born December 8, 1933, in Sandusky, he was the son of the late Albert and Helen (née Kopera) Hansen. George was a 1952 graduate of New London High School. He proudly served as a sergeant in the National Guard.

George worked as a skilled millwright for General Motors for 41 1/2 years. He was a member of many organizations, including the Model T Club Bumps and Grinds Chapter of North Ridgeville, the Huron County Humane Society, the American Legion, Bronson Conservation League, the New London Historical Society, and the Firelands Historical Society.

He was a talented woodworker and gardener. Other passions included Model T’s and German Shepherds.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary of 64 years of marriage; children, Linda (Steve) Hansen Graybill, of Findlay, and Major George E. Hansen, US Army, of Fort Gordon, GA; 3 grandchildren, Kristin (Wali) Graybill Baluch, Jessica (Kyle) Hansen Dixon and Candace Hansen; 4 great-grandchildren, Zoe Dixon, Jennifer Dixon, George Pahl, and Harry Hitchcock. He is also survived by his brother, Dean (Elaine) Hansen, of Norwalk, sister-in-law’s, Beverly Stober, Sandra (Pat Sr.) Stober Ryan, and Kathy Stober; nephew, Daniel Stober, and other nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Irene Hansen and Audrey Hansen (Russ) Zimmer; brother, Albert R. (Maureen) Hansen, and brother-in-law’s, Leroy Stober and Carl Stober.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, August 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 W. Main St., New London, OH. The funeral services at Eastman Funeral Home will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23 with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Hester Cemetery, Bronson Township, OH.

Donations in memory of George R. Hansen can be made to the New London Historical Society, 210 East Main St, New London, Ohio 44851 or the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Ave, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Expressions of sympathy may be given at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR08212017