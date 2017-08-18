Vicki L. Knight

Roger, Stacy, Ben, and Emilie wish to convey our deepest appreciation to those who have expressed condolences, sympathy, and love on the passing of our wife, and mother.

Vicki lived most of her life in the Norwalk area. She was born April 22, 1947, in Norwalk to Victor and Helen (Walker) Wolfe. She graduated from Western Reserve High Schoolin 1965, and went on to earn her teaching degree from BGSU in 1969. She married Roger Knight on June 8, 1968. She would later earn a master’s degree at the University ofToledo. During her 30 years of teaching, most of which were in the New London Local Schools, she inspired, cajoled, teased, and taught. Her focus was not only the lessons, but she taught kids how to be good people.

Vicki dealt with the the big “C” for the past year and a half along with a major surgical complication, and a bout of sepsis. But there was a very different big “C”, one that fordecades gave her life and filled that life with love, and that was children. Her own family can attest to that love, but we are not alone. Vicki was always a champion of those dealing with unfortunate circumstances, and she worked to develop the individual worth of each child. Throughout her life, when she would see former students, they always gave her a warm hug, and talked about how much she meant to them.

Vicki immensely enjoyed history, antiques, traveling to each of the 50 states, and much of Europe, and sharing these interests and experiences with Roger. A highlight of a trip to Israel included renewing their wedding vows while following the life of Jesus. Recently, she traveled to Gettysburg with Roger, her children, sons-in-law, and grandchildren, to whom she passed on her love of American history, as well as an appreciation for the sacrifices Americans have made for equality and justice for all people.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger Knight, son, Benjamin Knight, daughters Stacy (Craig) Corfman, and Emilie (Jeff) Buening, six grandchildren; Zoey, Colin, Aili, Cole, Will, and Cameron, sisters, Joyce (Dennis) Bauer, and Regina Wolfe, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2017 at Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio.

A celebration of Vicki’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 Firelands Blvd, Norwalk. Rev. Clair Brewer will officiate. Memorial donations can be made to Historic Lyme Village, 5001 OH-4, Bellevue, Ohio 44811 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR08192017