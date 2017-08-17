He was born November 12, 1947 to Herman E. and Mae (Church) Young.

He enjoyed music and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his five children, Greta (Lou) Rosen, Dreama Perez, Larry Thomas Young II (Tom), Larry (Dinky) Thomas Young III (Jodi Judge) and Amanda Young, his brothers Herman E. Young Jr and Robert (Bob) Young, sisters Ruth Saylor and Wanda Short, twenty grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Herman E. and Mae Young.

There will be no service. His ashes will be shared amongst the family.

