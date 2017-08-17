Carol Lynn (Slagle) Sima

She was born Feb 24, 1943 in Chicago and lived in Huron for many years and then moved to Norwalk. She worked for Firelands Bowling Green Campus in Huron for 20 years retiring in 2008.

She attended The Chapel, in Sandusky; she volunteered for Stein Hospice, Sandusky, and worked at the Oncore Shop during the past year. She enjoyed reading, flower gardening, shopping, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her greatest enjoyment was laughing until she cried with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Albert J. Sima, married to for 55 years; two daughters, Deb (Mike) Bechtel of Huron, and Corinna (Rich) Schuppenies, of Sylvania, OH; a son, Albert (Rebecca) Janka of Bellevue; grandchildren, Steven and Nicholas Bechtel, Alexander Sima, Brianna and Caylee Schuppenies; and a brother, Franklin Slagle of TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Ann (Plass) Slagle and two sisters.

Cremation has taken place and the family will have a private Celebration of Life Service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, 44870.

Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.com.

Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is assisting the family.

NR08182017