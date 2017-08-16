Eric “Rick” C. Hedeen

He was born on June 20, 1950 in Shelby, Ohio to John and Dorothy (Guthrie) Hedeen. He was a 1968 graduate of George Mason High School in Falls Church, Virginia. Rick retired from R.R. Donnelly’s in Willard after 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle (Sparks) Hedeen; a son, Joseph (Nicole) Hedeen of Galion; two daughters, Melissa Hedeen of Shelby; and Megan Hedeen of Santa Barbara, CA; three grandchildren, Maci Hedeen of Shelby, Molli Reynolds of Shelby and Hannah Sheller of Greenwich; his parents, John and Dorothy Hedeen of Plymouth; a brother, Jim (Susan) Hedeen of Chantilly, VA; a sister, Kris Hedeen of Ashfield, PA and several nieces and nephews.

Rick was a lover of nature, animals and the outdoors.

He was a mentor, teacher, father, Pop pop, husband, son and brother. He was a master at giving love unconditionally.

Visitation will be held at the Plymouth American Legion Post, 112 Trux Street, Plymouth, Ohio on Saturday, August 19th, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM where the funeral service will be held also at 2:30 PM with Rick’s friend John Babcock officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, Ohio. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com

NR08172017