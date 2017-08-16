Cecilia “CC” (Schaffer) Prystas

She was born June 23, 1914 in Norwalk to the late Otto G. Schaffer and Magdalena (Grosswiler) Schaffer. She lived all her life in Norwalk, attended St. Alphonsus School and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she was active for many years in the Women’s Alter and Rosary Society. She enjoyed baking, especially her chocolate chip cookies and Lincoln logs that she shared with her neighbors and friends.

She is survived by her children, Carol (Melvin) Barnett of Willard and James (Karen) Prystas of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Debra Wilson of Willard, Scott Barnett of Willard, Katie Prystas of Lawrenceville, GA, John Kain of Centerville, Joe Kain of Loganville, GA, Josh Wilson of Willard and Amy Alt of Willard; great-grandchildren, Brittany Wilson, Brandon Wilson, Cory Barnett, Vivian Barnett and Julia Barnett, all of Willard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Prystas whom she married June 25, 1940; sister, Irene Hauler; and brothers, Otto Schaffer, Richard Schaffer and Edwin Schaffer.

Friends may call on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:30 A.M. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Catholic Church, 98 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH 44857 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com

NR08172017