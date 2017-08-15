Joan C. Morris

She was born Oct 14, 1928 in Ironton, Ohio and graduated from Ironton High School. Mrs. Morris was a LPN at the Toledo State Hospital until her retirement in 1963. She enjoyed reading, playing dominos, square dancing, going to movies, singing in choirs and being with family.

Survivors include her daughter: Jacquelyn (David) Reynolds of Wyoming; daughter-in-law, Debra Hamburg of Fremont; grandchildren: Heather (Keith) Hargrove; and Vannessa (Tom) Nicholas; Kirk (Alisha) Hamburg; great-grandchildren: Karissa, Katelyn, David, Michael, Skylar, Azriel, Reiner, Vincent, Liam and great-great-grandchildren: Xander, Pixie, Quincy

Joan was preceded in death by her parents: Jollie J. and Arlilee E. (Griffin) Messer; her first husband of 44 years, Charles William Hamburg; her second husband of 19 years, Robert Morris; her son, Armond Eugene Hamburg of Fremont, Ohio and her siblings: Billie, Frank, Bruce, Pauline, and Susanne Messer.

Visitation will be 12:00-1:00pm Friday, August 18, 2017 at the Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. Her funeral service will be 1:00pm Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Don Spurlock officiating. Guests are encouraged to bring pictures of Joan for a family memorial board. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens.

