Alvin H. “Al” Schmuhl

He was born August 30, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Alvin E. and Kathryn H. (Harbauer) Schmuhl, and came to this area in 1962 from Toledo, Ohio.

Al was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Korea.

He received his M.B.A. degree from Toledo University. He retired as a financial cost analyst at Clevite.

Al was a member of Firelands Post #2743 Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Sandusky Rod and Gun Club, the Sandusky Power Squadron, and the Toledo University Alumni Association.

He was an avid boater, enjoyed radio control airplanes, photography, fishing, and was an avid Ohio State fan, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and Cleveland Cavaliers fan.

Al is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley A. (Irving) Schmuhl of Norwalk, Ohio, by his children, Matthew J (Gayle) Schmuhl of Grafton, Ohio, Laura M. (Steve) Sadler of Chicago, Illinois, Mary Jane Schmuhl of New York, New York, and Thomas R. (Laurie) Schmuhl of Norwalk, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Timothy Schmuhl, Kenneth (Meghan) Schmuhl, Catherine Schmuhl, Margaret Schmuhl (Bradley Parcella), Daniel Schmuhl, Keli (Zach) Eckel, Heather (Shawn) Hemenway, and Jared Matso, and by his great grandchildren, Grant Eckel, Carson Eckel, Miles Eckel, and Emmett Hemenway.

Al was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Schmuhl, by his sister, Barbara Scott, and by his grandson, Kevin Schmuhl.

There will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will held on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Kenneth Morman will officiate. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870, or to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR08152017