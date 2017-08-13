Richard ‘Dick’ Charles Westhofen

Son of Charles & Martha (nee Burroughs), he was born on November 18, 1935. He served in the Army Reserve at Fort Knox, KY and graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee.

He was a schoolteacher in Milwaukee for 6 years. He earned an MBA from George Washington University. In 1971, moved from Deaconess Hospital in Cincinnati to serve as Administrator of Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk OH. Served as President of FTMC for 26 years before retiring to become President of the Fisher-Titus Foundation for 3 years, retiring in 2000.

He was an officer & President of the Hospital Council of Northwest OH, member of the Norwalk Lions Club, officer & President of the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, served on the Board of Directors of Citizens Banking Corp, American Heart Association (Huron County chapter) and Stein Hospice of Sandusky.

He was a member of the Ohio Hospital Association and Small & Rural Hospital Committee. He was very involved in the development of healthcare throughout the Norwalk area, developing a full range of healthcare services including recruiting multiple medical specialists to FTMC allowing patients to stay locally for necessary medical & surgical services. He is survived by his sister Nancy Teschendorf, 3 children - Chuck (Julie), Patty (Jeff) Blair and Sue (Reed) Robertson and 9 grandchildren

Service will be held Thursday, August 17 at 11 AM at Hayworth-Miller in Lewisville, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Fisher-Titus Foundation.

