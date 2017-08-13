Joseph M. Taylor Sr.

“Crazy Legs” Taylor, formerly of Huron and Milan, is now playing tennis with Saint Peter and it is Game-Set-Match for this faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Joseph was born in Colbert County, AL to the late Melvin D. and Roxie I. (Wright) Taylor.

Joseph was a 1954 graduate of Huron High School. He received his associate’s degree from Freed-Hardeman in Henderson, TN. In 1963 he received his bachelor’s in education from Glennville State College in WV and his master’s in 1967 from The Ohio State University. He served as a pastor for the Church of Christ in Struthers, OH, Glenville, WV, Bellevue, OH and Norwalk, OH. He also served as an elder at Norwalk Alliance Church and Graceway Presbyterian Church of Leesburg, FL. He began his teaching career at Milan High School from 1963-1966, he also taught at Freed-Hardeman College from 1967-1968 and retired from Perkins High School in 2000 after 32 years.

He coached football and track at Milan and tennis at Perkins. Joe was inducted into the Huron High School Athletic Hall of Fame both as an individual athlete and as a member of the 1953 State Championship football team. Joe served as the head of the Math Department at Perkins High School and taught college prep math for over 30 years. He coached boys and girls tennis for the Pirates and garnered over 500 victories for the school as well as a State Doubles Championship. He was also inducted into the Perkins Hall of Fame as a distinguished staff member.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 63 years, Jo Ann (Harper) Taylor. He is also survived by his children, Vicki (Mark) Taylor, Robin (John) Neal, Kelly (John) Guseman and Joseph “Joey” M. (Sandy) Taylor Jr; his grandchildren, Jonathan (Martha) Allen, Mark (Mimi) Allen, Leslie (Mike) Mersch, Allison Neal and Madison Taylor; his great-grandchildren, Erick, Joey, Sophie, Jaxon and Layla; siblings, Lois Lindsey, Barbara (Robert) Jones and Walter (Martha) Taylor as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his special friends Robert and Cherry King.

Friends may visit from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 10:30 am at The Chapel, 4444 Galloway Rd., Sandusky. Pastor Dave Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in Milan Cemetery, Milan.

Those wishing to contribute to Joseph’s memory may do so to The Chapel, 4444 Galloway Rd., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.

NR08142017